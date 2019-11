WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of Central, between Market and Broadway, in downtown Wichita will close Saturday for 12 hours.

The street will be closed between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the closure through traffic will be detoured using Market, Broadway, 3rd, and Elm Streets.

Electronic message signs are posted on Central to provide advance warning of the closure.

The closure is part of a scheduled sewer pipe maintenance project.

