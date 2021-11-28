Part of E Second St N closed off due to a “structurally unsound building”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Part of E Second St N in downtown Wichita will be closed off Sunday night due to what Sedgwick County Dispatch is calling a “structurally unsound building.”

The Wichita Fire Department told KSN a downspout was leaking, causing bricks to fall from the building and onto the sidewalk below.

Bricks that have fallen off the building lay on the sidewalk.

Along with the sidewalk already being closed off, the WFD has also asked the street department to temporarily block off the first lane on the south side of E Second St N.

The Wichita Fire Department has asked for a Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) representative to come to the scene.

The building in question is next to the overhead rail bridge at the intersection of E Second St N and N St Francis Ave.