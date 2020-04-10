Part of Ellis County under a boil water advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants some Ellis County residents to boil their water before drinking it.

The KDHE says the Boil Water Advisory is for customers of Ellis County Rural Water District No. 1C. It includes the town of Antonino, but does not include the City of Hays.

Health officials say there was a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the system which could lead to a risk of bacterial contamination. They say this is not connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will continue until the KDHE rescinds it following testing at a certified laboratory.

