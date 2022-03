MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of McPherson closed part of South Maxwell Street Monday due to a sinkhole.

According to the City of McPherson Public Works Department, the sinkhole developed over the weekend near the Turkey Creek Development.

The hole is approximately eight feet deep and 6 feet wide.

The road will remain closed until repairs can be completed. Barricades will stay in place around the hole. Residents are asked not to move the barricades and to avoid the area.