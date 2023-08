WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says part of the Redbud Trail path collapsed and is closed to the public.

The closed path area is between Rock Road and Woodlawn, and entrances there are blocked.

The city says a fire was set inside two culverts roughly 42 inches in diameter and 60 feet long. The fire caused the path to collapse.

Redbud trail collapse (Courtesy: City of Wichita) Redbud trail collapse (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

City staff is working to determine a timeline and cost to repair and looking into the cause of the fire.