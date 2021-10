WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) has shut down the 100 block of N. Waco Ave. between Douglas and 1st St.

Authorities are monitoring part of the walkway leading into the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Wichita.

Firefighters are concerned the sides of the bridge may have been damaged by the strong winds Wichita has experienced today.

No injuries have been reported at this time.