WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are looking for some extra cash during the holiday season, part-time positions in Sedgwick County are available.

The Kansas Department of Labor reported at least 950 positions at the end of October. Many businesses want extra help to keep up with the consumer demand during the rush.

“You’re going to want to get on that now because that workload is going to come and go as we approach the holidays,” Chris Rickerson, founder of Elite Staffing Solutions, said.

Jamey Regier, digital media coordinator for the Work Force Alliance of South Central Kansas, says while some seasonal jobs might already be filled, looking into hospitality positions can be a good option.

“You don’t have to know how to cook. You can serve and fill a pitcher of water and bring it out to a table,” Regier said.

For people not sure where to look for seasonal positions, job placement services can be a resource for getting that extra holiday pay.

“For this time of year and this season, it’s a great fit for companies because they need somebody that can move fast. For the employees side, it’s great because we can get them right to work and get them going immediately,” Rickerson said.

