Participants of Woofstock 2019 have one howl of a time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a doggone good time as dozens of dogs and their pet owners came out for Woofstock 2019 in Wichita

The event was held at Sedgwick County Park Saturday morning. All the money raised at the event goes to help the Kansas Humane Society and their efforts to help animals find homes.

“This event will help us care for about 16,000 animals each year so it is really important fundraiser for us,” said Ericka Goering, Director of Marketing and Communication, Kansas Humane Society. “The money goes to helping dogs and cats.”

Many owners made sure to wear and match what outfits their dogs were wearing.

