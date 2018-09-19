Partner of fallen deputy releases emotional statement on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - It's been three days since the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office suffered the loss of their very own Deputy Robert Kunze III.

Deputy Kunze died in the line of duty Sunday after a shooting in rural Sedgwick County.

His partner, Tony Farias, was the first to arrive to the scene after Kunze was shot. Farias took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon to release an emotional statement saying he felt "it's finally time to break my silence so here it goes..."

You can read Farias' full statement below:

I don't want to, but I feel it's finally time to break my silence so here it goes....

On Sep. 16 2018 my Sedgwick County family lost a extremely valuable member of our team. Robert Kunze was not only a great deputy, but he was a great person. I don't know a single person that EVER said a bad thing about this man and he could make a stranger feel like family in seconds.

Deputy Kunze didn't know the evil he was about to walk into on Sep 16.

Deputy Kunze and I were dispatched to your "everyday call" (a suspicious character). Prior to the call, we messaged each other getting our locations coordinated so we could arrive at the same time.

The location we were given had changed and Deputy Kunze just happened to roll up on it. He notified everyone of the location change upon arrival. Due to me just arriving at the original location I headed towards my partner. HE KNEW I WAS CLOSE....

I would arrived on scene shortly after having no idea of the events that just occurred. Deputy Kunze had suffered a wound that doctors said no human would be able to function after receiving. Deputy Kunze was no regular human.... And HE KNEW I WAS CLOSE.....

After receiving this wound Deputy Kunze did the impossible and demolished the evil that thought had him beat. He made the hardest decision anyone can make in seconds. HE KNEW I WAS CLOSE....

I believe Deputy Kunze found strength to protect incoming Deputies (ME) from this evil and knew he had to eliminate it. ASAP! nothing was going to stop him from doing so. Certainly not some fatal wound....

I owe my life to this hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to bring justice to evil and to protect me. Kunze did not know the evil he was about to walk into, but faced it down in true Kunze fashion. The devil himself couldn't have stopped Kunze that day and he proved that. I did not know what I was walking into that day either. That day will haunt me for the rest of my life....

My condolences go out to his family. I will always be here for you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out or attempted to reach out. If I didn't get back to you its cause I'm overwhelmed, heartbroken, and feeling so many emotions.

Thank you, Deputy Robert Kunze for not only the actions you took that day, but the actions you took everyday in how you conducted yourself.

You are the definition of a Hero, I love you and I owe my life to you....