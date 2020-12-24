Two men dead in east Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men are dead following a crash early Thursday. The one-vehicle crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Central and Webb Road.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 26-year-old Eduardo Viurques of Wichita and 28-year-old Boris Guzman-Mendoza of Wichita were the victims of the crash. Another 32-year-old man, a passenger inside, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed the Acura TL was southbound on Webb Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree, ejecting Viurques and Guzman-Mendoza. Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. It is the 35th fatal this year in Wichita.

