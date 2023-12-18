WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A celebration will be held to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the Keeper of the Plains sculpture in Wichita.
The iconic 44-foot statue sits on the grounds of the Mid-America All-Indian Museum at the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers. It was designed by Kiowa-Comanche artist Blackbear Bosin and dedicated on May 18, 1974, to celebrate the United States bicentennial.
The Mid-America All-Indian Museum and the Bosin Society are partnering with the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and Evergy for a “Party for the People.” The event, scheduled for May 18, 2024, is billed as a free family celebration.
The museum says it will include a powwow, Native American performances, free museum admission, Native youth and adult art exhibits, food trucks, outdoor games, and activities for kids. The celebration will end with a fireworks display.
The event is five months away. More details about the celebration are expected as the date gets closer.
For more about upcoming events at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, visit the website.