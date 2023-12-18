WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A celebration will be held to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the Keeper of the Plains sculpture in Wichita.

Blackbear Bosin’s Keeper of the Plains, Wichita (KSN Photo)

The iconic 44-foot statue sits on the grounds of the Mid-America All-Indian Museum at the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers. It was designed by Kiowa-Comanche artist Blackbear Bosin and dedicated on May 18, 1974, to celebrate the United States bicentennial.

The Mid-America All-Indian Museum and the Bosin Society are partnering with the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and Evergy for a “Party for the People.” The event, scheduled for May 18, 2024, is billed as a free family celebration.

The museum says it will include a powwow, Native American performances, free museum admission, Native youth and adult art exhibits, food trucks, outdoor games, and activities for kids. The celebration will end with a fireworks display.

The event is five months away. More details about the celebration are expected as the date gets closer.

For more about upcoming events at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, visit the website.