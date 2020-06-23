Passenger in stolen car killed after police halt pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities say a Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 20, in a car that was reported stolen has been killed in a Topeka crash after police called off a pursuit.
Police said in a news release that an officer attempted to stop the speeding car around 5:20 .am. Monday, about an hour after receiving a report that the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. But a separate officer then observed the stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a pickup truck.
Police said in the release that officers weren’t in pursuit of the car at the time of the crash.
