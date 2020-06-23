Live Now
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta

Passenger in stolen car killed after police halt pursuit

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities say a Ricardo J. Rodriguez, 20,  in a car that was reported stolen has been killed in a Topeka crash after police called off a pursuit.

Police said in a news release that an officer attempted to stop the speeding car around 5:20 .am. Monday, about an hour after receiving a report that the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. But a separate officer then observed the stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a pickup truck.

Police said in the release that officers weren’t in pursuit of the car at the time of the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories