Passenger traffic at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport plummets 47% in March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Passenger traffic at Wichita Eisenhower Airport plummeted 47% in March due to COVID-19.

For the month, a total of 76,470 passengers flew in and out of ICT compared to 143,695 last March, setting a new record low for the month of March.

The last time was in February 2002 when only 74,683 passengers flew in and out of the airport. At that time, airports across the nation were still recovering from the 9/11 attack.

