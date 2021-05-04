Passenger traffic at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport increases from last March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Eisenhower National Airport reports that 83,841 passengers arrived and departed in March, a 9% increase from March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started to affect travel.

Passenger enplanements increased 12.4%, with 41,634 boarded. Year-to-date, passenger enplanements are down 42.2%, at 93,003. For the year, total passengers are at 188,362, down 42%.

January and February passenger traffic was down 58%.

There were 59,715 scheduled seats for the month, a decrease of 34% from last March. Loads averaged 69% full. The average number of scheduled weekday departures in March was 22 compared to 28 in 2020. For comparison, in March 2019, there were 33. Revenue from food and gift concessions increased 16% in March. Rental car revenue increased 11.76%, but parking revenue was down 41%.

There was a significant increase in air cargo activity. Outgoing cargo increased 40% and incoming cargo increased 35.4%. For the year, total air cargo is up 14.8%.