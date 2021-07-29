Passenger traffic continues to increase at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Passenger traffic continued to climb in June as more people traveled. At Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport, 67,399 enplanements were reported. It was a 207% increase over June 2020.

June’s total passengers were 135,153.

While still below 2019 record levels, the airport reports June enplanements are only 20% less of June 2019 enplanements of 84,716.

American Airlines carried the most passengers and had the most seats scheduled for the month. American returned the 128-seat Airbus aircraft on four of the six flights to DFW in June. Delta also brought mainline aircraft on one of the three flights to Atlanta and 76-seat regional jets on all three Minneapolis routes. Southwest Airlines removed the most seats in June, mainly due to suspending the Phoenix and Las Vegas routes.

Air cargo continues to show growth. Incoming and outgoing cargo increased 10% over a year ago and is up nearly 17% year-to-date. Concession revenue was strong, with food and gift sales up 272%, rental cars up 195%, and parking revenue up 288%.