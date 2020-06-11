Passenger traffic slowly increasing at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People are getting out more, and many are considering traveling for the summer. Airport traffic is starting to pick up and gas prices are expected to do the same. It could be a small hint that the economy is improving.

At Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, lines forming to check bags is a sign more people are taking trips.

“I’m going to spend time with cousins in Florida,” said Sarah Johnico, a passenger.

Airport officials said they have seen a gradual increase in passengers. The airport averaged 347 passengers a day in May and this month it is averaging 580 a day.

“The country is opening, attractions are open, states have opened up their businesses and there are places to go,” said Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. “And it’s vacation time and people want to travel. They want to get out of their homes.”

Officials said the numbers are still down about 79% from a year ago, but this small increase is still a big step in the right direction.

“As we fill up our planes here in Wichita, then the airlines will be more inclined to add flights, but right now the name of the game is route retention, not getting new destinations, but just to hang onto what we have,” said Wise.

If you choose to travel by car, you can expect gas prices to go up. Economists said a jump in prices is actually a good sign.

“The market is opening up, demand is consuming excess supply,” said Jeremy Hill, Director for the Center of Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.

AAA reports the average price of a gallon of gas in Kansas is $1.83. Economists predict gas will continue to increase but not by much.

“It’s not going to go up to almost $3.00 a gallon at the tank,” said Hill. “It won’t be like that for quite a while. It’s going to take a while for us to burn off all that oil.”

