WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travel is up at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport.

137,207 passengers arrived and departed Wichita through the airport in August. That’s an increase of 10.22% from August 2021.

Those numbers are in spite of the fact that the number of flights has decreased by 2.2%. However, airlines have added 8.8% more seats, which has helped cover the difference.

So far this year, 492,602 have flown out of Eisenhower, an increase of 23.84%. 989,173 passengers have arrived or departed in Wichita so far, an increase of 24.28% compared to January through August last year.

August 2022 traffic was 91% of August 2019 traffic, which was a record year.

You can find the full report here at the FlyWichita.com website.