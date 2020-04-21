Patching work resumes on I-135 in Newton

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Road Construction_1538417746282.jpg.jpg

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said work has resumed on concrete patching on I-135 in Harvey County, mostly in Newton.

The remaining work KDOT says involves both southbound lanes through Newton and the northbound passing lane through the city. It also includes ramps along 1-135 from Newton north to the Harvey/McPherson County line.

During the work, traffic will be channeled through a single lane, and the speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph.

The work is expected to be completed around May 20.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is overseeing the the $993,782 project.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories