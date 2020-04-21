Patching work resumes on I-135 in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said work has resumed on concrete patching on I-135 in Harvey County, mostly in Newton.

The remaining work KDOT says involves both southbound lanes through Newton and the northbound passing lane through the city. It also includes ramps along 1-135 from Newton north to the Harvey/McPherson County line.

During the work, traffic will be channeled through a single lane, and the speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph.

The work is expected to be completed around May 20.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is overseeing the the $993,782 project.

