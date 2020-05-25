Patriot Guard honors the fallen

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – They ride to honor the fallen, and we honor those who offer a final salute to heroes.

When protesters threatened to show up at a soldier’s funeral, a Mulvane man decided something needed to be done.

The Patriot Guard was formed in 2005, and the organization’s birthplace is in Kansas, at American Legion Post 136, in Mulvane.

The riders stage flag lines and escort heroes to their final resting places.

They offer a final patriotic salute to those killed in action, veterans, and first responders.

Members say its an honor to do this for the families.

“It means a lot to them, that there was, that their time served meant something to the community, to our free country, and to live the way we do compared to overseas,” Patriot Guard Director of Riders Ryan Mitchell said.

In the last 15 years, the Patriot Guard’s mission has spread from Mulvane to all over the nation.

The local riders have also helped out on missions in Oklahoma and Nebraska.

“Honoring America’s Heroes” a KSN News special

