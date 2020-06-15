Patrol: 2 killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas

CHANUTE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the motorcycle went off a road just west of Chanute, continued across railroad tracks and overturned.

The driver, 52-year-old Ronald Bigpond, and his passenger, 47-year-old Richard Standridge, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.

