Patrol: 2 killed in wrong-way interstate crash in Kansas

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35 caused a head-on collision that killed him and the driver of the pickup truck he hit.

The patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the Kansas City suburb of Mission when a pickup traveling south in the northbound lanes of the interstate hit another pickup head-on.

Investigators say 23-year-old Sam Wilson, of Greenwood, Missouri, was driving the wrong-way vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the second truck, 23-year-old Robert Mangelsdorf Jr. of Tonganoxie, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.