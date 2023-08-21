WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says the current Wichita Police Department West Patrol is antiquated.

Patrol West is at 661 N. Elder Street, near Central and Interstate 235. It is in the same building as Wichita Fire Station #8.

Wichita City Council Member Byan Frye represents District 5, one of several west Wichita districts. He is inviting people to an open house at Northwest High School, 13th and Tyler, from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21.

Frye said the open house is to look at a couple of possible locations for Patrol West.

“We’ve invited the Country Acres Neighborhood Association to it,” Frye said at the last City Council meeting. “WPD are canvassing the neighborhood and inviting neighbors to this. Also, you are all welcome to attend.”

He said the new Patrol East would be a good model for a new Patrol West.