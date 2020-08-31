Pavement repairs on K-96 east of I-135 to begin soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said pavement repairs on K-96 from I-135 to Webb Road are scheduled to begin the evening of September 8.

Patching will begin on eastbound K-96 at I-135 with a single lane closure plus adjacent ramp closures as the work zone progresses eastward.

Repairs included in the project are pavement patching, a 3” asphalt overlay, and new lane striping. Exit and entrance ramps will be included in the project so ramp closures will be necessary.

The pavement patching will be completed before winter and the asphalt overlay will be installed in the spring. The cost of the project is $6,693,137.

