Paving the way for future healthcare heroes – Barclay College raises one million dollars to launch nursing program

HAVILAND, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s one of the few college options for miles. Surrounding community colleges in Pratt and Dodge City both offer nursing programs, but they’re only two-year schools.

Barclay College is a small, private four-year institution with nearly 200 students enrolled.

After decades of discussion, Barclay college is on the path to launching its new 4-year nursing program in an underserved part of the state.

“We need more nursing seats in the state of Kansas, and so, dive in,” said Royce Frazier, President of Barclay College.

In the fall of 2019, the College Board of Trustees approved a fundraising campaign aiming to bring in $800,000 for the program. As a start-up, the board gave an initial $100,000.

In the spring of 2020, the campaign launched, and with just 55 donors, the goal was exceeded, and the college raised more than $1 million in funding.

Two sizable gifts were given from the surrounding medical centers, Pratt Regional Medical Center, and Kiowa County Hospital.

“The funding is going to help us launch the program and launch it very well. We want a quality program. We want our students to be exceptional and we want our program to be exceptional,” said Frazier.

The funding will go toward accreditation, creating a school, and staffing.

In the past, nursing students attending the college had to receive class credits from area community colleges, now, they will be able to earn credits on campus.

Frazier says this is a chance to create more opportunities for the students.

“To bring that all in house now, really gives us a hands-on in every area,” said Frazier.

College officials say the pandemic has highlighted the growing need for healthcare workers – especially in rural areas, and the startup of the program is a step in the right direction.

“Certainly, the pandemic has caused us to rethink healthcare and the value of that,” said Frazier.

For the Haviland community – with a population of less than 700 — the new school is welcomed, bringing promise of growth and sustainability.

“Most western Kansas towns, we have a declining population, so we’re excited about that opportunity and again excited that other people caught the same vision and wanted to participate,” said Trent Jacks, Barclay College Board Member and lifetime Haviland resident.

The college plans to have the program running by 2022, and for students that live in campus housing, they will receive a full-tuition scholarship.

“It’s gonna set us apart and it’s gonna offer a great healing ministry for our students as they go out,” said Frazier.