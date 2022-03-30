PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters have stopped the spread of wildfires in Pawnee County, but they say there is still an imminent danger of more destructive fires.

Wildfires on Tuesday destroyed one home and several other buildings in the southern part of the county. There are also reports of lost livestock, round bales, and shelterbelts.

Several agencies and fire crews from around the state are helping the Pawnee County Fire Department watch for hotspots and put out flareups. Sedgwick County’s Brush 34 is one of the teams helping. It was there Tuesday and went back on Wednesday.

Grass fire in Pawnee County, Kansas, Mar. 29, 2022. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Fire District 1)

The Pawnee County emergency manager said the continued risk is from high winds that can ignite grasses and wooded areas, particularly south, southeast and east of Garfield. He said crews will patrol and work with heavy equipment to access and turn hotspots to extinguish smoldering fires.

The county is asking for donations of food items and lunches for firefighters. It also needs organizers, volunteers and supplies. Those who can help should report to the Pawnee County Courthouse lounge on the first floor to help organize a relief effort for those fighting the fires.

The Red Cross will be organizing a canteen and food items to help with the support.

The emergency manager said people should stay away from fire areas unless assigned to the regions. He said to keep a close eye on your surroundings and be aware that smoke ahead of fires is also dangerous. Fires have been burning in areas that have deep sandy roads leaving vehicles at risk of getting stuck and in the way of fire crews.

If you have questions, call 620-285-3276.