Paying it forward: Medical Society of Sedgwick County drops off chemo kits for children at Wesley Medical Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bringing a smile to those who need it was the goal for one group this week. Employees at the Medical Society of Sedgwick County took the time to bring comfort to kids in hospitals who are receiving chemotherapy.

They gathered school supplies, clothes, and personal items into chemo kits. They say it’s during tough times like these that the kids at Wesley need to be reminded they are not alone. The Medical Society says it does this every year, but this time, they said they wanted to focus more on those who may be isolated at hospitals.

“Employees donated items for the bags these ranged from like soft blankets to nice pajamas to baseball caps, activity books things that would provide some comfort but also be practical but what we hoped would also kind of lift their spirits,” said Phillip Brownlee, executive director of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County.

In total, there were 20 chemo care bags dropped off at Wesley Medical Center along with cleaning supplies.

