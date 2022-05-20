WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County held a ceremony to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The ceremony is part of Law Enforcement Memorial Week, May 15-21.

Local leaders, officers, and family members gathered at Wichita’s memorial outside City Hall at Main and Central.

During the ceremony, City and County leaders spoke about the importance of law enforcement at all levels of government.

“The families that are here today, you know, are part of that law enforcement family,” Wichita Interim Police Chief Lem Moore said. “We want to demonstrate the great honor and respect we have for the sacrifices that their law enforcement officers’ family members have given.”

He said he got very emotional during his speech, but he did not feel it would be appropriate to break out in tears.

“You’re speaking about the greatness that a person can get out of being able to lay down one’s life in sacrifice and show up day in and day out, you know, no matter how much scrutiny, no matter how much negativity is thrown at you, but you do it because you care, because you love the community, the community that you serve, and you want to provide a future for those that are coming after you,” Moore said. “It was a great honor being here today and speaking in front of the family members of our heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple asked citizens to show their appreciation to officers.