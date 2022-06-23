WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – PBS Kansas officially opened a new building on Wednesday. The new facility is off of 29th and Webb Road in northeast Wichita.

The new building is much bigger than the station’s previous building at 21st Street and Waco. It contains state-of-the-art technology and large studios.

“You can bring in the ballet, symphony, musical groups. You can have a live cabaret production in the studio and do all kinds of wonderful things,” Victor Hogstrom, CEO and president of PBS Kansas.

There is even a children’s education and discovery center inside.

The center has a miniature KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center with a life-size cutout of KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, where kids can learn about science and the weather.