Peabody teen fighting to recover after ATV accident

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – “They told us the first night that he wasn’t going to make it. They said spend your time with him in ICU,” said George Moore.

George is Christian Moore’s father. George was horrified when he first found out his son suffered critical head trauma after being in an accident on an ATV June 27 in Peabody.

“They just told us he probably was not going to make it,” said George.

But Christian is still fighting.

Christian has been in an out of a coma, and he’s not breathing on his own. But mom and dad remain positive.

“As a mom, he’s made me open my eyes to see how much fight he has in him,” said Kari, Christian’s mom. “I’ve always known that he has been strong-headed and determined.”

Mom and dad are determined their son will come out of the worst of it and eventually move to a rehabilitation hospital in Nebraska. While Christian is still not breathing on his own, there is progress.

“He makes eye contact,” said Kari. “He will squeeze your hand if you ask him to squeeze your hand.”

Christian Moore at home, courtesy Kari Moore

Christian wiggled his toes for the first time when a doctor asked him questions on Tuesday.

Mom and dad both have a strong message for parents. They say kids have to wear a helmet. They kept after Christian to continue to wear a helmet. But he was not wearing a helmet the day of the accident.

“Kids think their parents don’t know what they’re talking about,” said George. “But put it on. Christian’s been told many, many, many times. Wear a helmet. Don’t get on that thing without a helmet.”

Christian is experienced riding an ATV. He checks deer stands on the ATV and enjoys going to see friends.

“It doesn’t matter if you are experienced. It could be just that one small situation that happens and a split decision does not matter,” said Kari. “Whether you’ve been on it one time or a thousand, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The family gains hope as Christian make small strides.

“And now all the doctors are like, wow. They are surprised,” said George. “They are like, hey, he’s going to make a better recovery than we ever thought.”

“He’s definitely a miracle,” said Kari. “And he’s giving everybody a story. And I think it’s important for people to understand this. That could be for the next kid to put the helmet on.”

Kari is not working now because she’s still at the hospital. George is getting help with their other kids from family. Both spend nights in the hospital and say they will remain there until Christian is breathing on his own again. Even then, they will take shifts going home so one parent will stay with Christian.

“He still wakes up in the middle of the night and has issues,” said George. “We haven’t left his side since he’s been here.”

A GoFundMe for Christian has been set up to help with various expenses.

The family continues to ask for prayers.