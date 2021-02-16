‘Peace of mind’: Many Kansas communities avoid blackouts by producing their own power supply

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While a majority of Kansans rely on power companies to give them electricity, some do not have to because they have their own power supply.

Dozens of Kansas communities are part of a public power group and they each provide their own power almost like an engine. These engines are run by Diesel in Mulvane at its Power Plant.

“They are big and they are loud,” said Brad Modlin, Utility Director. “It gives Mulvane pretty comfortable peace of mind.”

The engines can be anywhere between 600 to 800 degrees hot.

So people like George Jameson, who used his smoker to cook some steaks outside, can stay warm inside. “This weather, you know, even with the rolling blackouts…an hour or so without power is going to cool your house down real quick, and not having to worry about that makes it nice,” said Jameson.

As many Kansans endure rolling blackouts, it’s not a problem in Mulvane. “We have had no interruptions for the last two days,” said Modlin.

Modlin says his guys are on the ground checking the gauges and keeping the gears turning making sure the city’s more than 6,000 residents can avoid being blacked out and keep the engines from being overburdened.

“That is the good thing about having public power. It is locally owned and it is locally run. It gives us a lot of options,” said Modlin.

In Sterling there is a very similar engine that heats the town and keeps people warm. “We are able to maintain electricity while others are without and so just knowing that that is available and we can continue providing vital services to our neighbors,” said Crossette.

Not only does it take the pressure off the power grid, but these cities and others like them who generate their own power, can also sell it back to the energy companies or provide power to other communities.