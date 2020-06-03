Peaceful protest in west Wichita Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About 300 to 400 Wichitans gathered in west Wichita Tuesday evening to protest the death of George Floyd who died over a week ago in Minneapolis while in police custody.

The protesters stood on all four corners of the 21st Street and Maize intersection and handed out flowers and signs. The protest started after 6 p.m Tuesday and continued through the evening.

“With all the injustice going on the world and the things that have been happening lately, you have been watching the news, we just want everybody to know that there are peaceful protests. There’s nobody looking. There’s nobody angry. You know, we’re showing love and handing out flowers!”said Greg Foster, a protester.

Deputies monitored the intersection from their vehicles.

