WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian at Seneca and MacArthur Thursday morning.

The crash happened between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Dispatchers say the victim is in critical condition and has been rushed to a hospital.

Police are on the scene and are asking area drivers to find an alternate route.

The crash is three miles away from a fatal crash scene that other law enforcement officers are investigating near 63rd South and Southern.

