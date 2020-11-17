Pedestrian critically injured in north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash involving a vehicle at 13th and Waco Monday evening. The call came in around 6 p.m.
The injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Police are investigating at the scene of the crash.
