Pedestrian critically injured in north Wichita crash

Local

KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrian critically hurt at 13th and Waco crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash involving a vehicle at 13th and Waco Monday evening. The call came in around 6 p.m.

The injured pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police are investigating at the scene of the crash.

