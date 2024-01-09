WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle that ran from the scene in southwest Wichita Monday night.

The hit-and-run happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Seneca Street and West Pawnee Street.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Wichita Police Department is looking for any witnesses. Anyone with any information can call 316-268-4111.

You can also report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 316-267-2111 or going online to www.stopcrime316.com. You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.