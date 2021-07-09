Pedestrian dies after vehicles hit him on I-70 in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Colorado man has died after two vehicles ran into him on I-70 late Thursday night.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says it got reports of a person in the roadway about 10 minutes before midnight. Deputies went to the scene, but before they could arrive, the person was hit by two vehicles.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of Solomon. The man who was hit has been identified as Timothy Dalton, 34, of Peyton, Colorado.

The sheriff’s office says life-saving measures were used on Dalton, but he died at the scene.

Investigators did not say why Dalton was on the road, but they say they found his vehicle parked off the roadway.

While investigators worked at the scene, they closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 and diverted traffic.

The people in the first vehicle that hit Dalton were not hurt. However, two women in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital in Abilene. They are reportedly in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating.