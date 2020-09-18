Pedestrian fatally struck while walking along highway

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol_412586

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherryvale man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Derrin Kebert Jr. was walking on the shoulder of U.S. 169 near Cherryville around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A northbound Dodge Journey sought to avoid an airborne object and struck Kebert. A Chevrolet Impala then struck the SUV.

The drivers were unhurt, as were two children in the SUV.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories