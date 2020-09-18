CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherryvale man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway in southeast Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Derrin Kebert Jr. was walking on the shoulder of U.S. 169 near Cherryville around 8 p.m. Thursday.
A northbound Dodge Journey sought to avoid an airborne object and struck Kebert. A Chevrolet Impala then struck the SUV.
The drivers were unhurt, as were two children in the SUV.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pedestrian fatally struck while walking along highway
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Meteorological versus astronomical fall
- Competitive Drive: Deuce Vaughn brings new electricity to ‘Cats backfield
- On Ronelle’s Radar: High pressure holds strong, smoky haze not going anywhere
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Monarch migration comes to Kansas