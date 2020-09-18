Pedestrian fatally struck while walking along highway

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherryvale man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Derrin Kebert Jr. was walking on the shoulder of U.S. 169 near Cherryville around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A northbound Dodge Journey sought to avoid an airborne object and struck Kebert. A Chevrolet Impala then struck the SUV.

The drivers were unhurt, as were two children in the SUV.

