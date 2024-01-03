WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders were on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:09 p.m. near Harry and Parkwood in east Wichita.

Police said officers arrived on the scene and found a woman who had been hit by a truck that was turning south from Harry onto Parkwood.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was walking from the sidewalk into the intersection crosswalk when she was hit.

WPD said there aren’t any traffic devices at the intersection, just some street lights, and the driver did not see the woman when he was turning.

WPD said there was no impairment involved.