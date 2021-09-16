Cyclist injured in southeast Wichita hit-and-run crash

Local

by: , Hannah Adamson

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is searching for the person who hit a cyclist in southeast Wichita Thursday.

The hit-and-run took place just before 6 p.m. between the 1100 and 1200 block of E. MacArthur.

Sgt. Derek Purcell with the WPD says the cyclist, who is in his late 30s, is in serious condition.

“The vehicle we’re looking for, it’s possibly a silver Dodge Journey. We don’t know the exact year. It’s going to have heavy front-end damage, windshield damage, and possibly a hole in the windshield per witnesses,” Sgt. Purcell said.

Sgt. Purcell says anyone with video of the hit and run is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories