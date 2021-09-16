Cyclist injured in southeast Wichita hit-and-run crash

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is searching for the person who hit a cyclist in southeast Wichita Thursday.

The hit-and-run took place just before 6 p.m. between the 1100 and 1200 block of E. MacArthur.

Sgt. Derek Purcell with the WPD says the cyclist, who is in his late 30s, is in serious condition.

“The vehicle we’re looking for, it’s possibly a silver Dodge Journey. We don’t know the exact year. It’s going to have heavy front-end damage, windshield damage, and possibly a hole in the windshield per witnesses,” Sgt. Purcell said.

Sgt. Purcell says anyone with video of the hit and run is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department.