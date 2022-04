WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in southeast Wichita Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of S Greenwich Rd & E 31st St S.

The area is being blocked off by local law enforcement agencies for the time being.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Tune into KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. for the latest.