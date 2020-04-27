Pedestrian killed in car crash in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County sheriff says a 63-year-old man who was walking near the casino in Dodge City was hit by a car and killed.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on US 50, about a third of a mile east of the Wyatt Earp Junction.

Sheriff Bill Carr says there was only one person in the car. That person was not injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and notifying relatives of the victim.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: