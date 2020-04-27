Pedestrian killed in car crash in Dodge City

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_418937

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County sheriff says a 63-year-old man who was walking near the casino in Dodge City was hit by a car and killed.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on US 50, about a third of a mile east of the Wyatt Earp Junction.

Sheriff Bill Carr says there was only one person in the car. That person was not injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and notifying relatives of the victim.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories