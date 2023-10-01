MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run in McPherson County Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, they responded around 8 p.m. to the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Mohawk Road.

Upon arrival, they found 59-year-old Pedro Amezcua-Cabrera from McPherson, who was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The KHP states the vehicle was headed south on 17th Avenue when they hit Amezcua-Cabrera and then fled the scene.

Anyone with any information can call the Kansas Highway Patrol at 785-296-3102 or the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office at 620-245-1225.