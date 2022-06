A pedestrian was killed on I-135 near Salina on Thursday, June 30, 2020. (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed on I-135 in Saline County. It happened on southbound I-135 near milepost 86 at 6:30 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was notified of a two-vehicle non-injury crash with one driver walking south. Shortly afterward, an additional crash involving a pedestrian was reported resulting in death.

The patrol said the person was not local. The identity of that person hasn’t been released.