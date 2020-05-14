Pedestrian killed on U.S. 281 north of Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning north of Pratt. It happened on U.S. 281 around 5:30.

Pratt County EMS, Pratt County Rescue, and the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office found the pedestrian when they arrived. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. 

U.S. 281 Highway was closed for over an hour so investigators could investigate the scene.  The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the investigation.

The identifications of the persons involved are not being released at this time.

