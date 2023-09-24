WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in west Wichita Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on McCormick Street and Meridian Avenue.

“Silver vehicle was southbound on Meridian on a green light, bicyclist was eastbound on McCormick on a red, got struck, went to a local area hospital by EMS for evaluation, observation and injuries sustained,” said Wichita Police Department Sergeant JD Summerer. “And the silver vehicle is outstanding at this time.”

Summerer said investigators are talking to witnesses and that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.