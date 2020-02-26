Pedestrian struck and killed after SUV slides on icy southeast Kansas highway

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Bourbon County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Durango was northbound on U.S. 69. Due to icy conditions, the Durango slid into the median, went airborne and struck a pedestrian outside of his vehicle.
The pedestrian was identified as 48-year-old John R. Morris of Liberal, Missouri.
The 26-year-old driver of the Durango from Girard wasn’t injured.
