Pedestrian struck and killed after SUV slides on icy southeast Kansas highway

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Bourbon County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Durango was northbound on U.S. 69. Due to icy conditions, the Durango slid into the median, went airborne and struck a pedestrian outside of his vehicle.

The pedestrian was identified as 48-year-old John R. Morris of Liberal, Missouri.

The 26-year-old driver of the Durango from Girard wasn’t injured.

