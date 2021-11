WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 65-year-old Wellington man was struck and killed while crossing U.S. Highway 160 early Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Chuck E. Flynn of Wellington was running from north to south in the 1400 E. 16th Street or U.S. 160 when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Challenger.

The occupants inside the Challenger were not injured.