HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously hurt after she was struck by a car in Hutchinson.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday on Woodie Seat Freeway near the Avenue F onramp. Hutchinson police say a 54-year-old woman was walking southbound when she was struck by a car driven by a 55-year-old man who was driving southbound.

The woman was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Wichita’s Via Christi-St. Francis for treatment. The exact circumstances of what caused the accident are under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about what happened should contact Traffic Officer Hammond or Traffic Officer Boudreaux at 620-694-2854.