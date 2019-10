WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman has been injured and is unresponsive after being the victim of a pedestrian-vehicle accident.



The accident occurred near the 800 block of south Broadway just a little after 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Wichita police on the scene confirm that a woman was struck by a vehicle and is unresponsive.

Not much is known about the woman, or what how the driver came to strike her with the vehicle, at this time.

KSN News will bring you more on this story as it develops.