WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man was hit by a car near the downtown YMCA early Friday morning.

The crash happened at Central and Market around 6 a.m.

Police said the driver of the car was traveling eastbound on Central. The driver was heading to the YMCA for a morning workout when he hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as a Hispanic man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.