Pedestrians killed in separate crashes in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in separate cities in Kansas say two pedestrians died after being hit by vehicles late last week.

Investigators say the incidents happened at nearly the same time Friday night in Kansas City, Kansas, and about 40 miles away in Lawrence.

The first happened in Lawrence around 8:40 p.m., when police say a 60-year-old Lawrence woman was hit by a vehicle on West 19th Street and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second fatality occurred around 8:50 p.m. in Kansas City, when police were called to 10th Street and Central Avenue and found a person who had been hit by a car that had fled the scene.

That pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died.

